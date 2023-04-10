The Washington Mystics selected guard Elene Tsineke out of the University of South Florida with the 20th pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Born in Thessaloniki, Greece, Tsineke came to the United States in 2019 when she was recruited by USF. Tsineke immediately made an impact, scoring 12.3 points and dishing out almost two assists per game as a freshman. She gradually improved her scoring impact over her fours years at USF until she broke out in 2022-23 and averaged 17.9 points per game as a senior.

Tsineke’s greatest asset is her efficiency. As a senior, she shot 42.5% from the field and 38.3% from three, although she struggled a bit with free throws, making just 79.4% of them. She is also a decent rebounder and passer — she grabbed 3.8 rebounds and dished out 3.1 assists per game as a senior.

The Mystics already have some solid guard depth, so it is possible Washington trades Tsineke before the season like they did with the fourth overall pick, Stephanie Soares. The Mystics will more likely keep Tsineke as an eventual successor to their aging core.

Welcome to DC, Elena!