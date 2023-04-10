The Washington Mystics selected Stephanie Soares out of Iowa State with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. It seemed like an interesting selection going after a center two years in a row after taking Shakira Austin in last years draft.

With the No.4 pick, we select Stephanie Soares pic.twitter.com/VAc3bQf2pb — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) April 10, 2023

However before that pick could settle in for Washington and fans, the rights to Soares was traded to the Dallas Wings for future first and second round picks. Now granted on paper, the Mystics didn’t have any needs that had to be addressed but not taking anyone in the first round was an interesting move and not necessarily a hurtful one.

TRADE: Washington Mystics trade draft rights of Soares to Dallas Wings for a future first- and second-round pick. — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) April 10, 2023

The Mystics are bringing back some heavy hitters as well as did some shopping in the off-season bringing back Kristi Toliver and grabbing Brittany Sykes as well as Amanda Zahui B. Mike Thibault isn’t the head coach anymore but still resides as general manager of the team, so his decisions have always been top tier and not questionable. Either way this team will be eye-catching this season.