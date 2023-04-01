The Washington Wizards face the New York Knicks tomorrow night. Here’s the preview.

Game Info

When and where: Sunday, Apr. 2 at 6 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden, Manhattan, NY

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries: For the Knicks, Duane Washington (hip), DaQuan Jeffries (calf) and Justin Randle (ankle) are out. Derrick Rose is day-to-day.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) are out. Monte Morris is questionable.

What to watch for

The Wizards will not have any member of their “Big Three” for tomorrow night’s game. The Knicks are the firth place team in the Eastern Conference while the Wizards are 11th and three games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th (and final play-in seed).

My feeling is that the Wizards are finally realizing that it’s better for them to focused on the future instead of going for playoff bids that are all-but-impossible to reach. We can expect to see the Knicks to win this game.