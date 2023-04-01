Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. Our results are below.

Wizards fan confidence remains very poor

Wizards fan confidence improved slightly from last week. However, 49 percent of respondents still gave 1s and 27 percent gave 2s. Only 8 percent gave ratings above a 3.

Why are fans confident?

“Seems like they are trying different lineups and evaluating different players in the final stretch of the season, good use of play time. Hopefully it will result in those with the most bang-for-your-buck getting more growth opportunities and some of the overrated + pricey players who have already hit their ceiling walking (like Rui already; dude wasn’t flexible in growing his rebounding and passing game.) Goodwin and Wright on the floor at the same time is looking good for cheap.”

“The team needs 1 or 2 impact players to complement the core.”

And why are fans not?

“As Chris Miller’s insane rant shows, the management staff of this team is completely clueless both as to where this team is with regards to the rest of the league and how to build a winning team generally. Until dramatic changes happen in the C-suite, there is no hope.”

“ Because NBA union make the game about entertainment not about winning and losing. The owners don’t care about their fans in the stands, as long as there are peoples in the seats spending money. The NBA endorsing betting is not good for the game either. The too big of contracts where the players just show up and play not no other worry about how the arena are run and what it takes to run an arena. Unions are good and bad at the same time. The games the wizards won are the games wizards should have won, but the last five years they lose five to ten games they shouldn’t have lost.”

“What direction? Tommy Sheppard is looking to maintain a 35ish win core and lock the franchise into another few years of mediocrity. The team should be conducting a fire sale, looking to move Porzingis in a S&T deal in the offseason for a younger center (Deandre Ayton maybe?) , ship Kuz to the Kings for Richaun Holmes and a 1st and see if you can get Miami to send a picks plus Lowry package for Bradley. This isn’t a championship team, it’s not even a Blazers style freak conference finals team. Time to start again.”

Porzingis is the Wizards MVP this season!

The vast majority of our respondents voted for Kristaps Porzingis as the Wizards’ MVP this season. He won 74 percent of the vote!

