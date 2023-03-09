The Washington Wizards just hosted the Hawks and lost 122-120. They host them again before the week ends and before the Hawks can escape the cold weather in D.C. and go back to the warmth of Atlanta.

Game info

When: : Friday, March 10, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington LeaguePass

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Monte Morris (Out)

Hawks: None.

Pregame notes

Washington and Beal are not that clutch — Against the Hawks the Wizards repeatedly gave the ball to Beal for drives to the basket in the final minutes. It worked sometimes, especially when Beal was able to draw contact and get himself to the line. But on other occasions it was empty possessions. On a night where Porzingis goes off to 40 points you’d expect he’d get some designed plays in the clutch. Oh well.

Against the Hawks the Wizards repeatedly gave the ball to Beal for drives to the basket in the final minutes. It worked sometimes, especially when Beal was able to draw contact and get himself to the line. But on other occasions it was empty possessions. On a night where Porzingis goes off to 40 points you’d expect he’d get some designed plays in the clutch. Oh well. Another play-in seeding match-up, take 2 — The Hawks are now 2 games in front of the Wizards, and so this game is quite important for the play-in seeding as exactly 16 games remain on the schedule, and the season series is tied at 1-1 between the two teams. The fourth and final match-up between the two teams will be in Atlanta on April 5. The Wizards now have dropped to 10th as the Raptors edge past them in the standings.

Flashback: Wizards lose to the Hawks yesterday

In the first game of this mini-series the Wizards came up short: