 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wizards vs. Hawks GameThread

By Albert Lee
/ new
Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards play the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET tonight. Watch on NBC Sports Washington. I didn’t have time to add the odds so this post is what it is.

Chat away!

Loading comments...