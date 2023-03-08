The Washington Wizards lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, 122-120 at Capital One Arena.

Both teams had runs that kept them in the lead for long stretches. Atlanta led early on by as many as 9 points during some points. The Wizards also led by as many as 15 points during other stretches, especially during the middle of the third quarter.

Ultimately, Atlanta retook the lead again and came with the victory.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 43 points on 17-of-22 shooting. He was phenomenal tonight despite the loss. Bradley Beal also added 24 points and Kyle Kuzma added 25 more.

That said, the Wizards’ 2023 Big Three’s efforts were futile because they lost. Trae Young scored 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting to lead the Hawks to a key victory over the Wizards, who are looking to improve their position in the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament.

The Wizards will host the Hawks again on Friday. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET.