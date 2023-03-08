I guess it’s a thing now in the NBA: a two-game mini-series at home against the same team. Last week it was the Raptors spending a couple days in D.C., this time it’s the Hawks.

So, tomorrow, the Wizards host the Hawks and on Friday they do so again for those fans that can’t get enough of it.

Game info

When: : Wednesday, March 8, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington LeaguePass

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Monte Morris (Out)

Hawks: None.

Pregame notes

Gafford’s winning shot yesterday and a funny stat — Against the Pistons last night, Gafford secured the win with a tip-off at the buzzer. By the way, if you were wondering how un-clutch the Wizards are as a team, Gafford became the first Wizard with a game-winning field goal with zero seconds remaining on the clock (in either the 4th quarter or OT) since Bradley Beal on Dec. 10, 2014 at Orlando (put-back lay-up). This stat was provided by the Wizards but I’m not entirely sure it is accurate: what about the basket by Thomas Bryant in that London game that counted as a goal-tend and beat the Knicks?

Against the Pistons last night, Gafford secured the win with a tip-off at the buzzer. By the way, if you were wondering how un-clutch the Wizards are as a team, became the first Wizard with a game-winning field goal with zero seconds remaining on the clock (in either the 4th quarter or OT) since Bradley Beal on Dec. 10, 2014 at Orlando (put-back lay-up). This stat was provided by the Wizards but I’m not entirely sure it is accurate: what about the basket by Thomas Bryant in that London game that counted as a goal-tend and beat the Knicks? Another play-in seeding match-up — The Hawks are a game in front of the Wizards, and so these two games are quite important for the play-in seeding.

Flashback: Wizards beat the Hawks last week

Wasn’t a long time ago, just a week ago the Wizards traveled to Atlanta and escaped with a close win: