The Washington Wizards win a close one and avoid overtime thanks to Daniel Gafford and his buzzer beating put back after a Bradley Beal miss. Wizards defeated the Pistons 119-117 on the road.

Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 79 points with Beal leading the way with 32 of the 79. He also added seven rebounds and seven assists to his stat line. Porzingis had 24 and Kuzma had 23 points.

The Wizards bench had 29 points with Corey Kispert having 16 points. Kispert made four of his five three-point attempts of the night. As a unit the Wizards shot 58 percent from the floor and 48 percent from three-point range.

As for the Pistons, Jaden Ivey had a team-high 26 points followed by James Wiseman with 21. Detroit’s reserves combined for 39 points in attempt to give Washington a run for their money.

Washington heads home for a two-game battle with the Atlanta Hawks.