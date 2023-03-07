 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wizards vs. Pistons GameThread

By Albert Lee
/ new
Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The Wizards are playing the Pistons tonight at 7 p.m. ET. I’m keeping it simple tonight.

Go Wizards and let’s chat about the game!

Loading comments...