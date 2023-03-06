Wizards at Pistons preview: Washington heads to Detroit for makeup game

Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington, League Pass

Injuries

WIZARDS— Kyle Kuzma, QUESTIONABLE (knee); Monte Morris, OUT (back)

PISTONS— Bojan Bogdanovic, QUESTIONABLE (Achilles); Killian Hayes, QUESTIONABLE (hand); James Wiseman, QUESTIONABLE (knee); Rodney McGruder, QUESTIONABLE (ankle); Jalen Duren, OUT (ankles); Isaiah Stewart, OUT (hip); Cade Cunningham, OUT (tibia)

Pregame Notes

In the midst of what was originally scheduled to be a five-game homestand, the Washington Wizards take a quick trip to Detroit to take on the Pistons. The game will serve as the makeup for the February 1st matchup between the two teams that was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Pistons contest is the seventh game out of a dozen straight against East foes. The Wizards have gone 2-4 in the current conference gauntlet so far but do face the league-worst Pistons twice in the next five games.

Detroit has lost seven games in a row and have gone 5-20 in their last 25 games played. They’ve yet to beat a team outside the bottom five since late January. This one should be a gimme for Washington barring an unexpected outburst from their depleted hosts.

Recent history also favors the Wiz, who have owned their latest head-to-head matchups. They swept the season series last year and have won six in a row against Motown.

Interesting to note that the Pistons are the only East team that Bradley Beal doesn’t average over 20 points per game against, falling a point shy at 19.1 points per game through 30 career contests. If Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris continue to miss time, expect Brad to bump up that average on Tuesday.