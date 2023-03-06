 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards vs. Bucks stats: The numbers behind last night’s game

Here are the numbers behind last night’s game.

By Albert Lee
/ new
Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kevin Broom is out this week, so I apologize for the delay. I teach three classes in a row and I don’t have a break.

The Washington Wizards lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, 117-111 last night. Here are the numbers behind them.

Wizards vs. Bucks: Four Factors

Team Pace eFG% TOV% ORB% FT/FGA ORtg
MIL 97.5 0.595 11.4 18.2 0.202 120
WAS 97.5 0.463 7.4 34.5 0.102 113.9

Here are the things that stand out:

  1. The Wizards were outshot from three and had trouble getting to the foul line — Washington shot 8-of-31 from the three point line and only attempted 12 free throws. The Bucks made 22-of-49 threes and attempted 22 free throws. This more than made up the difference in the game despite Washington’s advantage in turnovers (9 vs. 12 for Milwaukee). These disparities were reflected in the four factors above.
  2. The Wizards were heavily focusing their offense on two players — Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis had usage ratings of above 30 percent (39.6 percent for Beal and 32.9 percent for Porzingis). The Bucks didn’t have anyone with a usage rating above 30 percent.

