Wizards vs. Bucks odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here are some final loose odds and ends.

The odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are +4.5 point underdogs with a total 229 over/under. This should not be a surprise to anyone considering that the Bucks are championship contenders. The Wizards aren’t.

Updates

The Wizards are coming off an overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors last night. Perhaps they had one eye on this game since it is the second end of a back-to-back. Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up, and he may play more minutes IF this game gets ugly fast. He only played 28 minutes against the Orlando Magic on Mar. 1. Perhaps he will play more tonight.

Let’s see how this thing shakes out.

