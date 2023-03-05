Here are this week’s national NBA survey results from SB Nation Reacts. Our Washington Wizards team survey results were released yesterday.

A decisive majority think the NBA’s single game record COULD be broken again

Forty-two percent of our national respondents believe that Wilt Chamberlin’s single game scoring record will never be broken again. Put another way, that means that 58 percent believe this record will be broken.

That’s big.

While Chamberlain has the record and has the third, and two of the top-fourth highest single game scoring records, the game is a bit higher scoring today than in the past two decades. Players have the three point line. And finally, Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard scored 71 points each in games earlier this year with defenses making at least some effort to contain them.

Some records that were once considered impossible to break, like Oscar Robertson’s career triple-double record, have recently been broken by modern superstars like Russell Westbrook. This is a record that I could see broken, but I think it would have to be a multiple overtime game, something like that.

Nearly half of fans believe another 70 point game will happen this season

It happened twice, as said before. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this happen again, but again, a superstar needs a very hot hand.

Damian Lillard is the player whom fans think has the best shot getting the single game scoring record

I can’t disagree. Lillard is the only superstar on the Portland Trail Blazers and he is a prolific scorer. Well, all of the players listed are prolific scorers like Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the Blazers, who are 29-34 AND somehow 13th in the Western Conference can truly use any boost from their superstar when they can!

Thanks again for your survey responses. Our next surveys will be later this week!