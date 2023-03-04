As the Washington Wizards continue to shake off some All-Star break rust, they host one of the league’s leading teams in the standings, the Milwaukee Bucks, who have won like a million games in a row to climb pass the Celtics in the standings recently. The Bucks are also coming off a back-to-back (against Philly on Saturday night in Milwaukee) with the small difference that for the Wizards this will be their third straight home game, while the Bucks will have likely not slept very well last night traveling to D.C. Also, the Wizards game on the first half of the back-to-back was an early start (albeit slipping into overtime).

Classic opportunity for a schedule upset!

Game Info

When: Sunday, Mar. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington LeaguePass

Injury Report

Wizards: Monte Morris (Out), Deni Avdija (Day-to-Day)

Bucks: Wesley Matthews (Out)

Pregame notes

Giannis Defense — Every team facing the Bucks has to come up with a game-plan of how to stop Giannis. Clearly KP and Gafford are too slender for the task alone. Will it be defense by committee?

Delon Wright in the starting line-up — Will this be an adjustment that stays even after Monte Morris is back from injury? Might very well be a good idea based on how well Wright played against the Raptors (despite the OT loss)

Flashback: The Bucks show up for scrimmage

A couple years ago the Wizards traveled up north to get a good pounding by the Bucks. In an effortless (and defenseless) game the bucks dropped 151, that’s right... Let’s hope that doesn’t repeat. Watch for yourselves: