Wizards vs. Raptors odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors tonight at 5 p.m. ET. Here are some final loose odds and ends.

The odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are +2 point underdogs with 222.5 over/under. After Thursday’s win, you would think that the Wizards would be two point favorites. But to each their own.

Updates

After Thursday’s win, the Wizards are now on a two-game win streak. They are also getting back toward .500. If they win tonight, Washington will be 31-32 and keep the Wizards in position to get a Top-8 seed, maybe even a little better. If nothing else, the Wizards will claim the ninth seed in the East with a win once again. Let’s see how things go.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.