Thank you for your responses to this week’s Washington Wizards fan survey. The results are below.

Wizards fan confidence remains split between the content and not confident camps

Of our respondents a combined 42 percent of fans are content (3) or confident (4-5) in the Wizards’ direction. A combined 58 percent (1-2) were not.

Why are fans confident?

“The Unicorn is playing his basketball in his life. Kuzma has been fantastic and Beal is is a scoring machine. The team has good all around players.”

“It seems the Wizards have adopted a team identity of a high IQ B-Ball team that won’t make many mistakes. It would be a great supporting cast for a superstar.”

“In my opinion, the Wizards franchise has done good job. Front office have been working good so far, theWizards big three are playing at great level even thou they have played together 26 games. One thing that could be better, is bench productivity throughout the season.”

And why are fans NOT confident?

“ You are what your record says you are. The Wizards have one of the highest payrolls in the league and are just barely hanging on to a play-in spot. And, with Beal on a Super Max deal, along with Kuzma and Porzingus needed to be paid, the team doesn’t have a lot of cap flexibility to get better.”

“The long-term direction of the team remains a disaster and the short-term prospects are mediocre at best.”

“Monumental Sports & Entertainment is all about Entertainment. The owner makes so much guaranteed network contract money that he is sitting on a cash cow. Until the ownership changes its agenda, fans are stuck with this.”

Fans give the Wizards good marks for offering Jordan Goodwin a full NBA contract

A combined 69 percent of respondents gave Jordan Goodwin’s contract extension an A or B. Another 24 percent gave the grade a C. Goodwin’s full scale NBA contact won’t be the difference between a play-in round or playoff appearance. But it is a cost friendly contract and a well-deserved reward for him.

