Wizards vs. Magic odds and more

Tonight the Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic at home. Both teams are in the Southeast division in the Eastern conference, however Washington is in better position to get in the play-in tournament than the Magic are. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The odds*

Every game going forward is a must win for the Wizards. That’s not to say if they happen to win all the rest of their games they’ll be in, but it would be wise to win them and hope the Chicago Bulls lose theirs. The odds in this matchup are pretty even with a solid over/under of 225, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Washington not having both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma makes the matchup even, whereas having them would’ve put the Wizards as the favorites probably.

Injury Update

As mentioned earlier, Beal and Kuzma are out tonight. Beal is dealing with knee soreness and Kuzma has an ankle sprain. Now it’s possible they could just be out because the belief the season is over could be in their mind or they’re hoping a change is coming and they’ll be rested to play when needed. Either way not having both is a tough loss to the team despite it not seeming that way winning over the Boston Celtics. Kristaps Porzingis was just recently added to the injury report with a non-COVID illness, and he is now out leaving their three best scorers not on the floor. This is not ideal.

Update: Kristaps Porzingis (Non-Covid illness) is OUT for tonight's game against the Magic. https://t.co/2b1TgCl6y5 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 31, 2023

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.