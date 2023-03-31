The Washington Wizards are likely missing the playoffs. For most teams that have five consecutive season of sub-.500 basketball, this may trigger a rebuild. But the Wizards aren’t most teams.

According to Shams Charania ot The Athletic, the Wizards are trying to get Kristaps Porzinigis to opt out of his current contract and sign an extension of up to four-years and $180 million. This is in addition to the Wizards’ desire to re-sign Kyle Kuzma to a long term extension this summer. Porzinigis is averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season. This is very good individual production.

But it also raises eyebrows because the Wizards have only made the playoffs once in the last five years. In addition, signing Porzinigis and Kuzma along with franchise player Bradley Beal would put a strain on the team salary cap for the foreseeable future, with likely mediocre results.

Porzinigis and Kuzma deserve to try to make as much money as they can. But I’m no sure why the Wizards would want them to be part of below-average-to-mediocre teams for the next several years given their recent records.

