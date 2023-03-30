Game Info

When: Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington, League Pass

Injuries

WIZARDS— Kyle Kuzma, OUT (ankle); Bradley Beal, OUT (knee); Daniel Gafford, QUESTIONABLE (foot)

MAGIC— Kevon Harris, OUT (elbow); Jonathan Isaac, OUT (hamstring)

What To Look Out For

The Washington Wizards are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference meaning if the season ended today so would theirs. Washington is two games out of being in the final play-in spot currently held by the Chicago Bulls. Including their game against the Orlando Magic, the Wizards have six games remaining on the season that could determine their fate. If Washington happens to win out, then they could potentially sneak in and take the final spot from the Bulls. It’ll be difficult though.

Despite coming out victorious over the Boston Celtics in a recent game, the Wizards will still be without Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal. In the victory over Boston, it would seem Washington could handle teams in their absence but can’t depend on that type of consistency to remain for long. It’ll show in their game against Orlando.