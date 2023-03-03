The Wizards are signing guard Jamaree Bouyea to a 10-day contract

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Wizards are signing Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Jamaree Bouyea. Bouyea had played several games for the Miami Heat this season as well.

In four games for the Heat, he averaged 3.75 points, 1.25 rebounds, and 1 assist. In 34 games for the Skyforce, Bouyea played 35.4 minutes per game and averaged 17 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6 assists, 1.7 steals, .9 blocks, and 1.9 turnovers. He only made 31% of his 3.7 three-point attempts per game but he made about 37% of his threes his final two years at San Francisco.

I asked his Skyforce teammate Jon Elmore what Wizards fans could expect from Bouyea and he spoke very highly of him.

"He's a point guard with the ability to take over a game in many different ways," said Elmore. "Explosive athleticism and play-making skills on offense and defense. High IQ player with great feel for the game."

I wanted the Wizards to use the 56th pick to draft a point guard and I thought Bouyea would be able to come in play minutes for them off the bench right away. Here was my pre-draft writeup for some extra context on Bouyea.

Jamaree Bouyea, 6-1.75, San Francisco, 23 years

Consensus position: 84

Statistics: 17.3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.3 turnovers, 1.8 steals, 36.7% 3P, 75.5% FT

Case for: 6-7 wingspan, really good athlete (top max vertical and standing vertical at G League Elite Camp), plays with swagger and an edge, was a late-bloomer so might still have room to develop, displayed incredible shot-making during a 36-point outburst in the NCAA tournament (maybe the best college performance I saw that year), had some really good games vs better teams (i.e.: 25 points, 8 rebounds against Gonzaga on 1/20/22), really helped turn around a bad college program and showed steady development throughout

Case against: old by draft standards, short by NBA standards, struggled in a few games against good opponents (i.e.: 5 points, 5 rebounds against Gonzaga on 3/7/2022)