A victorious Washington Wizards team is hosting the Toronto Raptors for two games in a row. Washington won the first one on Thursday and is facing the Raptors again on Saturday for an early evening mathch-up, as the fight for play-in seeding in the East intensifies.

Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington TSN 4 or LeaguePass

Injury Report

Wizards: Monte Morris (Out)

Raptors: none

Pregame notes

An interesting mini-series against a direct play-in competitor — The Wizards sit at 10th while the Raptors edge them barely at 9th. The Wizards can gain important ground in the race for the play-in tournament by beating the Raptors again and passing them in the standings.

Will Siakam have a big bounceback game? — The Raptors depend heavily on Pascal Siakam’s production. On Thursday he underwhelmed with 13 points on 16 shots. You can expect he’ll be all fired up for the rematch on Saturday. On the other hand, Kuz wasn’t shy with 24 FGA compared to 14 FGA by Beal (who had a forgettable night with 14 points).

Flashback: The Wiz beat the Raptors on Thursday

Here are the highlights from the first game: