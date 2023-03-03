The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Men’s Basketball Championship will be held at the Entertainment and Sports Arena over the next several days.

Charleston has received the most national attention of anyone in the conference this season and was even ranked at one point. They’re one of the top up-and-coming mid-major programs in the country under coach Pat Kelsey.

Hofstra is the other best bet to win the tournament. They have the best player in the conference in Aaron Estrada and beat Charleston by 4 in late January. They are coached by former NBA player Speedy Claxton.

Towson, led by coach Pat Skerry, is my sleeper to win the tournament and who I personally put my money on. They had two very close losses to Charleston earlier in the year and beat Hofstra 21 points in their first matchup before losing by 4 to them on the road.

Player’s to watch

I fully realize this is an NBA blog so feel free to resist the urge to comment, “What does this have to do with the Wizards?” It never hurts to cast a wide net when looking for players to fill out your roster or, more likely from this conference, your G League team’s roster.

With that in mind, there might be a few guys worth keeping an eye on as potential G Leaguers. I’ll be covering some portion of the event so I’ll let you all know if anyone stands out from an NBA-potential standpoint.

Aaron Estrada, Hofstra, 6-4 guard

20.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 48.4% FG, 36.4% from three on 6 attempts

Jyáre Davis, Delaware, 6-7 forward

15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 47.3% FG

Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware, 6-0 guard

20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 45.1% FG

Nicolas Timberlake, Towson, 6-4 guard

17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 45.3% FG, 42.2% from three on 6.6 attempts