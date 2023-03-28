The Capital City Go-Go advance to the Eastern Conference Semi-finals with an opening round win

The Capital City Go-Go took on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in their opening round matchup of the G League Playoffs. They prevailed 101-87 in the one-game series. They will advance to the Eastern Conference Semi-finals which will be played at Delaware on Thursday.

Head Coach Mike Williams had his team ready to play as they jumped out to a 25-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. A strong third quarter helped them build a comfortable lead that they were able to maintain the rest of the way.

Five Go-Go players in double figures in the win. Jules Bernard has 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jay Huff was huge, literally and figuratively, in this one. He had 16 points, 20 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 blocks. Davion Mintz had 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists. Devon Dotson had 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Quenton Jackson had 22 points off the bench. Makur Maker was the only start not in double figures but had a solid 5 points and 6 rebounds. The Go-Go only shot 30% from three (9-32) but held the Mad Ants to 20% (7-36).

Their next opponent, the Delaware Blue Coats, finished one game ahead of the Go-Go in the standings, which gave them the 2nd seed and the home court advantage in this match-up. Per the G League website, the game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 4 p.m. EST.