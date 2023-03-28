Wizards vs. Celtics odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Boston Celtics tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are the odds and last minute thoughts for the game.

The odds*

The Wizards are 11 point underdogs to the Celtics with an over/under of 222.5 points, according to DraftKings. Since Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma aren’t playing tonight, I’m not surprised to see that Washington is expected to lose big time given the absences.

Jayson Tatum is the projected leading scorer for the Celtics at 28.5 points. Kristaps Porzingis is in the same category for the Wizards at 25.5 points.

Last minute thoughts

Today may be the perfect day to give this reminder earlier:

Betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets on a sportsbook like DraftKings.

Given Bradley Beal’s situation coming from angry betters, please bet if you want to. But don’t take it out on players if they score too much (or too little).

Enjoy the game.