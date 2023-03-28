Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Last week’s SB Nation Reacts national survey focused on which players should win the NBA’s player and coach of the year awards. The Washington Wizards aren’t part of that conversation, but I think we have a good idea of which player(s) should be in consideration of being the Wizards’ MVP.

Finally, as always, we have our weekly question on Wizards fan confidence. Washington has been in a losing trend the last few weeks, and confidence is really, really low. Will things start to turn around now?

Make your vote in the survey below.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/BNJJJ8/">Please take our survey</a>

We will share the results of our survey toward the weekend. Happy voting!