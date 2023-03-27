Game Info

When: Tuesday March 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington, League Pass

Injuries

WIZARDS— Kyle Kuzma, OUT (ankle); Bradley Beal, OUT (knee); Daniel Gafford, QUESTIONABLE (foot); Monte Morris, QUESTIONABLE (groin)

CELTICS— Payton Pritchard, OUT (heel); Danilo Gallinari, OUT (knee)

Pregame Notes

The Washington Wizards are almost four games out of the 10th spot that would put them in the play-in tournament. Not a lot of hope for this team as they’re 2-8 in the last 10 games. It also doesn’t help that again the Wizards will be without Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, two of their leading scorers. Counting on Kristaps Porzingis only won’t help them beat the second best team in the East…the Boston Celtics.

Some players continue to step it up like Corey Kispert but they need more than just a few games of consistency. They need an entire season if not most of it. A couple more losses and the Wizards will be completely out and will need to get ready for the off-season.