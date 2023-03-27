 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chris Miller clarified his message to Wizards fans about being against tanking

Miller wanted to make clear that he wasn’t taking shots at fans after the Wizards’ win over the San Antonio Spurs last Friday.

By Albert Lee
Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies
Chris Miller clarified his message after last Friday’s game.
Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washington Wizards play-by-play announcer Chris Miller was in a minor controversy this past weekend after giving an impassioned plea against fans who want to see Washington “lose on purpose.” Some fans believed that Miller was either talking down to the fans who just wanted to see the Wizards compete for something more than a play-in berth.

I also didn’t see Miller follow up on his message. In fact, he gave the follow-up BEFORE my initial piece came out! So, here is Miller’s follow-up below:

After reading his follow-up, I wanted to say that I never thought that Miller was attacking Wizards fans. But as many have said, important to note that wins this late in the season are often futile, especially if the ceiling is nothing more than a one-and-done play-in appearance.

