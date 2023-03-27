Washington Wizards play-by-play announcer Chris Miller was in a minor controversy this past weekend after giving an impassioned plea against fans who want to see Washington “lose on purpose.” Some fans believed that Miller was either talking down to the fans who just wanted to see the Wizards compete for something more than a play-in berth.

I also didn’t see Miller follow up on his message. In fact, he gave the follow-up BEFORE my initial piece came out! So, here is Miller’s follow-up below:

Ok Wizards fans spent today explaining what I meant by my thoughts on tanking from last night. I hope you AGAIN understand I wasn’t attacking any of you. Just me wanting give credit to the team that played hard short handed last night and won. All love ❤️ now let’s get another. — Chris Miller (@CMillsPXP) March 26, 2023

After reading his follow-up, I wanted to say that I never thought that Miller was attacking Wizards fans. But as many have said, important to note that wins this late in the season are often futile, especially if the ceiling is nothing more than a one-and-done play-in appearance.

