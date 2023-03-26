The Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors, 114-104 on Sunday night in Ontario. the loss drops Washington to 33-42 with the Wizards guaranteed a losing season for the fifth consecutive season.

Washington never led in this game and the Raptors led by as many as 21 points in this game. The Wizards made a furious comeback in the third quarter where they were able to start the fourth quarter with just an 87-84 deficit. That said, the Raptors were able to hit the ground running in the fourth quarter, expanding their lead to as many as 18 points before Washington managed to make the final margin a bit more respectable

Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma were out in this game, so perhaps that is why the Wizards were in trouble throughout this one. The good news for Washingotn is that Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points, Corey Kispert got the start and scored 19 more. And Johnny Davis played nearly 30 minutes tonight, adding 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the bench.

Washington still committed 18 turnovers which turned into 25 Raptors points. O.G. Anunoby led Toronto with 29 points and Fred VanVleet added 28 more.

The Wizards will be back on Tuesday when they host the Boston Celtics. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.