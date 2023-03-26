Thank you for your responses to our SB Nation Reacts survey! Here are our national results! The Washington Wizards survey results are here.

Joel Embiid is the fans’ MVP

This week’s national SB Nation NBA Reacts survey focused on the awards. Out of fie choices, 40 percent voted for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, who is averaging 33.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season. The Sixers are also 49-25 and third in the Eastern Conference.

Denver Nuggets center and two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic had 30 percent of the vote. He is averaging 24.9 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game this season. Finally, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is third place with 20 percent of the vote, he is averaging 31.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Paolo Banchero is the Rookie of the Year

The Orlando Magic forward had 73 percent of the vote. He is averaging 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Lauri Markkanen is the Most Improved Player

The Jazz center won 44 percent of the vote. He is averaging 25.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season. Last season, Markkannen averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mike Brown is the Coach of the Year

Mike Brown, who previously won the NBA Coach of the Year award in the 2007-08 season won 58 percent of the vote for his work this year with the Sacramento Kings. They are 45-29 this season and third place in the Western Conference. Last year, the Kings were 30-52 and missed the playoffs entirely.

Malcolm Brogdon is the Sixth Man of the Year

The Boston Celtics guard is averaging 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 61 games while not starting a single game. The Celtics are also 51-23, second in the Eastern Conference.

Brook Lopez Defensive Player of the Year

The Milwaukee Bucks center is averaging 15.5 points per game this season, but this is the defensive award. He is also leading the NBA in blocks for the third-best defense in the league. Giannis Antetokounmpo is also fourth place on this list.

Thanks again for your responses. We will have our next survey later this week!