Wizards at Raptors Odds and More

The Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET tonight. Here are some last-minute things before the game.

The odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are 6-point underdogs against the Raptors. The over/under for this game is 222.

Anything else?

With 8 games left in the season, and with the Wizards are already expecting to be without Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, it is a perfect formula for us to continue to see more of the likes of Corey Kispert, Jordan Goodwin, and Johnny Davis.

On the other side, the Toronto Raptors still have plenty to play for, as they are looking to lock in their slot in the play-in game and move into the 7th-8th seed Play-In Tournament slot, which would give them two chances to make the playoffs. Let’s see if the Wizards can be a spoiler without two of their top players.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.