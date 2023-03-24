Wizards vs. Spurs odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the San Antonio Spurs at 7 p.m. ET tonight. Here are some last-minute things before the game.

The odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are 8.5-point favorites against the Spurs. The over/under is 229 points.

Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be the leading scorer for the Wizards with 28.5 points. Keldon Johnson is expected to be the Spurs’ leading scorer with 22.5 points.

Anything else?

The Spurs are clearly in tank mode this season, hoping to get Victor Wembanyama in the draft this June. The Wizards on the other hand are trying to compete, right?

I know, I’m a bit sarcastic. But I expect the Wizards to win tonight, even if they don’t have a great game.

