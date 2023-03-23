The Washington Wizards haven’t held a Polish Heritage Night since Marcin Gortat was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018. But now, it’s back with the man himself since he has been a part-time assistant coach here in D.C.!

Yesterday, the Wizards announced that Polish Heritage Night will be on Friday when they host the San Antonio Spurs. During the game, the Wizards will also recognize veterans of the Polish military. And if that weren’t enough, someone will be in a shooting contest with Gortat.

Unfortunately, I don’t see more Polish celebrities coming to the game. But Marek Magierowski, the Polish Ambassador to the United States, will be there.

I’ve always enjoyed the Polish Heritage Nights more than some others. Gortat was always a likable player in Washington and his previous heritage nights were always fun events. Hopefully this one will be just as fun, along with an enjoyable Wizards game.