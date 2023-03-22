Wizards vs. Nuggets odds and more

The odds*

In tonight’s matchup, the Washington Wizards are a +9 underdog at home playing the Denver Nuggets with an over/under of 225.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nuggets are the top team in the Western Conference having already clinched their division so Washington coming out victorious is slim to none.

Washington has to literally win more games than lose to secure a play-in spot or the off-season will come soon than later. It’s literally crunch time where every game counts for all teams but for the Wizards a win streak would be best especially since they’re on a three-game losing skid currently. We shall see what happens tonight facing MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

