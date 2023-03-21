Wow, this is a bad loss. The Washington Wizards lost to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night, 122-112. It ends a seven-game win streak that they had against their Southeast Division foes. And it puts another nail in the coffin toward a lottery-bound season.

Neither team had dominant control of this game. The Wizards led by as many as 8 points in the first half while the Magic also led by as many as 8 in the third quarter after going on a run. Bradley Beal had a bad game with 16 points on 4-of-15 shooting, and he also fouled out with just under 3 minutes left. From there, the Magic were able to lead by double digits.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points to lead Washington while Deni Avdija had a double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. For the Magic, Gary Harris led with 22 points.

The Wizards’ next game is against the Denver Nuggets tomorrow at home. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.