Wizards at Magic odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the game on NBC Sports Washington. Here are some odds and last minute thoughts before the game’s on.

The odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are one-point favorites against the Magic. The over/under is 224 points.

Bradley Beal is expected to be the leading scorer for the Wizards with 25.5 points, followed by Kristaps Porzingis with 23.5 points. Paolo Banchero is expected to be the leading scorer for the Magic with 20.5 points followed by Franz Wagner with 17.5 points.

Anything else?

Both teams lost their last game before this one. That said, I’m not holding my breath for a Wizards win tonight. At this point, wouldn’t a “soft tank” make more sense?

Let’s see how things go.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.