The Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic tomorrow night. Here is the preview.

Game Info

When: Tuesday, Mar. 21 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amway Center

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries: For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma is out due to an ankle injury. For the Magic, Jalen Suggs (concussion) and Jonathan Issac (hamstring)

What to watch for

The Washington Wizards (32-39) are 12th in the Eastern Conference after suffering a loss to the Sacramento Kings (43-27) last Saturday. They are playing an Orlando Magic (29-43) that is coming off against a 111-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Both teams have lost seven of their last ten games.

Washington should come into tomorrow’s game as the favorites, even if Kyle Kuzma sits. They also are actively looking to make the postseason. But Washington has performed poorly since the All-Star Break and looks more likely than not to continue that trend. Therefore, I’m expecting the Magic to pull off the win tomorrow.