About two-thirds of NBA survey respondents planned on watching the NCAA tournament

I’m not surprised that most people planned on watching the Big Dance. I’m a little surprised that a third of respondents didn’t plan on watching it, even if it’s just for a couple minutes here and there.

NBA fans watch the NCAA tournament for the big moments, not just to look at potential prospects

Fifty percent, or half of respondents care about the excitement of single elimination games more than other categories like watching future NBA players or how well their bracket is doing. (Purdue fans certainly don’t care about things now, right?)

Most fans think that a Top 4 pick is in the NCAA tournament right now

I’m not surprised that 83 percent of respondents believe this to be the case. NCAA Division I basketball remains the biggest farm system for the NBA, not the G League.

People predict that Brandon Miller will be the best NBA player out of those in the tournament.

The Alabama freshman forward is a lottery draft prospect, regardless of his off-the-court circumstances (though I could see his position dropping). He is averaging 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season.

