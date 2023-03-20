The Wizards will open a Cherry Blossom-themed pop up store this week

On Monday, the Washington Wizards announced that they will open a pop-up store this Wednesday on 7th and F Street, NW. That is the intersection where Capital One Arena is, but the timing of the store’s opening isn’t a coincidence now given that the Cherry Blossom trees at the Tidal Basin are in full bloom now.

In a press release, the Wizards announced that they will sell their City Edition Cherry Blossom pink jerseys and additional merchandise featuring the cherry blossoms. The store will only be open on Wizards game days from Wednesday through Tuesday, April 4.

The Wizards will also have a joint offer with DC United where $60 will pay for a ticket at both the Wizards’ game against the Spurs on Friday, Mar. 24 and DC United’s game against the New England Revolution the following day. I find this deal notable because DC United isn’t a Monumental Sports & Entertainment property.

