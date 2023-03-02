Wizards vs. Raptors odds and more

The Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are some final loose odds and ends.

The odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are +2 point underdogs with 222 over/under. The Wizards are hosting each of the next two games against the Raptors. Washington is 14-13 at home while the Raptors are 11-19 on the road.

Injury Updates

Monte Morris is out for at least a week or so due to lower back soreness. That is going to put a dent in Washington’s offense because he has been the Wizards’ starting point guard for most games this season.

That said, everyone else should be good to go tomorrow. I’m thinking that Washington is the favorite tonight, not what the Sportsbook says.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.