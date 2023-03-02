The Washington Wizards defeated the Toronto Raptors, 119-108 on Thursday evening at Capital One Arena. With the win, the Wizards are now 30-32 while the Raptors are 31-33.

Washington led for most of this game, minus a short stretch in the first quarter. They shot 51.2 percent overall from the field and 46.7 percent (14-of-30) from three.

Kyle Kuzma led the Wizards with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. He also shot 4-of-9 from the three point line to lead Washington in that department as well.

In addition, Kristaps Porzingis added 25 points and Bradley Beal added 15 more.

For the Raptors, O.G. Anunoby led with 26 points and Jakob Poeltl added 23 more.

Washington now moves to a virtual tie for ninth in the Eastern Conference with Toronto after the win. Their next game is also against the Raptors this Saturday where they can get the position outright. Tip-off is at 5 p.m. ET. See you then.