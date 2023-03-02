On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards announced that guard Monte Morris will miss games for an unspecified period of time. He has not played since Feb. 24 in a loss to the New York Knicks.

Per a team release, Morris received an epidural injection yesterday due to lower back soreness. The Wizards listed Morris as week-to-week until he is cleared by doctors.

Morris is averaging 10.4 points and 5.3 assists per game this season. He has started in all 51 of his games in the season.

With Morris out, the point guard duties will likely go to Jordan Goodwin and Kendrick Nunn. I think that Goodwin is more likely to start because he has played all season in Washington and is recently coming off a promotion to the full-time roster from a two-way contract.

