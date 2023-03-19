Thank you for your responses to this week’s Washington Wizards SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. Our results are below.

Most fans have no confidence in the Wizards right now

Of our respondents, a combined 76 percent of fans (gave 1s and 2s) were not confident in the Wizards’ direction. Furthermore, a clear majority (56 percent) of fans gave 1s, indicating that they had no confidence in the Wizards’ direction.

First why are fans confident?

“Bradley Beal is playing his best basketball in two seasons. Kristaps Porzingis might be the best player we have had in a while.”

“They have very good talent. I like what I’ve seen from Wes Unseld, Jr. Delon Wright, Jordan Goodwin and Monte Morris are a great trio at guard. I am hopeful that we can keep Kuz, KP and of course Beal.”

And why are fans not confident? We had over 150 individual responses. Here are some:

“I don’t have confidence that Tommy Sheppard knows how to put together a roster and he and Ted won’t do the one thing that they need to do in order to fix things...blow the whole thing up and start over.”

“You know when you only checkout the game promotions you are desperately trying to find a reason to go to a game. I still think there is talent there but draft influx hasn’t been great. Unless it’s a top 1-2 pick, I don’t know if they will make the right pick. Can’t fire the players, so maybe the coach? Any direction change could be a sign of optimism.”

“Wrong direction, time to tank.”

“No one steps up in big games. The team is too predictable when the game is on the line. I haven’t seen one solid play in the last 2 mins of a must win game. It usually ends with Beal dribbling into a triple team with his head down. Looks like a rec league drive head down into the corner surrounded by defenders.”

This fan is open to seeing the Wizards get sold ... and maybe play at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington State? (Okay, I wrote that last part):

“ Bad management - bad drafts - bad ownership. Perhaps Monumental Sports should sell the team. Maybe the NBA needs to move the team — does it really matter?”

This response may impress and English teacher or two:

“Shall I compare thee to a Summer’s day? Thou art more fetid, more malodorous, thou art a bottomless pit of pestilence and decay.”

Hopefully, next week’s Wizards survey will be better....