The Washington Wizards lost to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, 132-118.

Washington took an early lead that was by as many as 10 points int eg first quarter. But from there, the Kings were able to take control by the second quarter and led by double digits for most of the rest of the game.

Domantas Sabonis scored 30 points to lead the Kings. He nearly had a triple tonight, also adding 9 points and 9 assists.

For the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma led with 33 points. He also suffered an apparent ankle injury early in the game, but thankfully, he was able to return. Bradley Beal added 20 points.

The loss once again puts the Wizards in jeopardy of missing the postseason. They are now 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 32-38 record. It all makes me wonder whether this push was worth it when many, if not most Wizards fans believe that this team has a positive trajectory in the short and medium term.

Washington’s next game is on Tuesday when they play the Orlando Magic on the road. Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET. See you then.