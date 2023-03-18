Wizards vs. Kings Odds and More

The Washington Wizards host the Sacramento Kings tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here are some odds and ends.

The Odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are +2.5 point underdogs with a 235.5 over/under.

Updates

Wizards kick off the 2nd half of a back-to-back after losing the front end to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday Night. With the loss, combined with the Pacers and Raptors winning, Friday night’s action did not yield the expected results for the Wizards. Now the Wizards sit in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 12 games left. After beating the Kings earlier this season on the Kings’ home court earlier in the season, the Wizards are desperate to sweep this series.

