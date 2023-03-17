Wizards got off to a rough start in this one. In the first half, the Cavaliers were able to build a 17-point halftime lead on the strength of 10 first-half Wizards turnovers (finished with 16 for the game). Cavaliers capitalized off of the Wizards turnovers, despite poor three-point shooting (only 22 percent for the half, 21 percent for the game).

The Wizards were briefly tied at 2 to start the game, but the rest of the game, it was the Wizards trying to climb back in it. There were a number of runs, the Wizards would get as close as 7, but no closer.

Wizards lose a stinker tonight, 117-94. The team will not have long to rest, they will go back home tomorrow night to face the Sacramento Kings.

Cavs’ Backcourt Does Damage Inside the Paint

Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both had their typical scoring games, but they did not shoot well from behind the arc. Combined, both shot 1 for 11 from 3, but still finished with 44 points. Both attacked the basket relentlessly and made a living in the paint. Wizards did not seem to have an answer even attempting to use a zone in the 4th quarter, but to no avail to stopping the Cavs’ offense.

Quiet Night for Kuz

Kyle had a quiet night only scoring 7 points, on 3 of 7 shooting, and committing four turnovers. Wizards really struggled to find a 3rd scorer to produce along with Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis