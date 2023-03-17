Wizards at Cavaliers Odds and More

The Washington Wizards play the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Here are some odds and ends.

The odds*

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wizards are +5.5 point underdogs with 221.5 over/under.

Updates

With 13 games left in the season, the Wizards will need to pick up as many wins as they can. Currently resting in the 10th place in the Eastern Conference, there is only a half game that keeps Washington ahead of the Indiana Pacers. This will be the first half of a back-to-back, as they will take on the Sacramento Kings tomorrow night.

As for the Cavaliers, they have already won the season series over the Wizards, winning the first two matchups. Tonight’s game will be about this team taking another step towards locking in home court advantage in the playoffs, as they currently sit as the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference. Plenty to play for, for both teams. This should be an entertaining game.

*Please play your bets responsibly because betting on sports games is GAMBLING! If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. You must be 21 or older to place bets.