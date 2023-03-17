Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone. If you are into Shepherd’s Pie and Guinness beer, this day is for you! I am wearing green today to avoid getting pinched. And the Washington Wizards are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Sorry for the delay on this one.

Game Info

When and Where: Friday, Mar. 17 at Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries: The Wizards have none to report. For the Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen (eye) is out.

What to watch for

What a difference one win makes in the crowded East. The Wizards are back in 10th place for the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Given their poor performance after the All-Star Break, they will be lucky to finish in 8th place.

Today, they will play a Cavaliers team that will make its first playoff appearance since 2017-18 barring a spectacular collapse. This will also be their first playoff appearance without LeBron James since 1997-98!

The odds are not in the Wizards’ favor tonight and we’ll have updated ones later today. Hopefully the luck and four leaf clovers will be on the Wizards’ side tonight.