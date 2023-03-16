NBA Draft prospects playing on Friday of the NCAA Tournament

Yesterday, I posted about the NBA Draft prospects playing on Thursday of the NCAA Tournament. Today, I’m bringing you the prospects playing on Friday, which I covered in more detail on a Part 2 episode of the Bleav in Wizards podcast. For this one, I was joined by Bryce Hendricks of the Upside Swings podcast.
Here are the names to keep an eye on from an NBA-potential perspective.
No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State |noon |CBS
USC: Boogie Ellis, 6-3 guard, undrafted
USC: Drew Peterson, 6-8 point forward, undrafted
No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:30 p.m. | truTV
Xavier: Colby Jones, 6-6 wing, late first to early second
Xavier: Souley Boum, 6-3 guard, undrafted
No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:20 p.m. | TNT
Baylor: Keyonte George, 6-3 guard, mid lottery to mid first
Baylor: Adam Flagler, 6-3 guard, late second to undrafted
Baylor: LJ Cryer, 6-1 guard, undrafted
No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s | 1:50 p.m. | TBS
Saint Mary’s: Aidan Mahaney, 6-4 point guard, second round to undrafted (likely goes back to school)
VCU: Ace Baldwin, 6-1 guard, undrafted
No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:30 p.m. | CBS
Marquette: Oso Ighodaro, 6-10 center, late second to undrafted
Marquette: Olivier-Maxence Prosper, 6-8 wing/forward, late second to undrafted
Marquette: Tyler Kolek, 6-3 point guard, undrafted
No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3 p.m. | truTV
n/a
No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 3:50 p.m. | TNT
NC State: Terquavion Smith, 6-4 guard, second round
Creighton: Trey Alexander, 6-4 guard/wing, second round
Creighton: Arthur Kaluma, 6-8 forward, late second to undrafted
Creighton: Ryan Kalkbrenner, 7-1 center, late second to undrafted
Creighton: Baylor Scheierman, 6-5 guard/wing, late second to undrafted
No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:20 p.m. | TBS
UConn: Jordan Hawkins, 6-5 guard, mid to late first
UConn: Andre Jackson, 6-7 wing, late second to undrafted
UConn: Donovan Clingan, 7-1 center, second round (likely goes back to school)
UConn: Adama Sanogo, 6-9 forward/center, undrafted
No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:45 p.m. | TNT
Purdue: Zach Edey, 7-4 center, second round
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | CBS
Providence: Bryce Hopkins, 6-7 forward, second round
Kentucky: Cason Wallace, 6-4 guard, lottery
Kentucky: Chris Livingston, 6-6 wing, late second to undrafted (likely goes back to school)
Kentucky: Oscar Tshiebwe, 6-9 center, undrafted
No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 p.m | TBS
Drake: Tucker DeVries, 6-7 wing/forward, late second to undrafted
Miami: Isaiah Wong, 6-3 guard, late second to undrafted
No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:25 p.m. | truTV
Gonzaga: Julian Strawther, 6-7 wing, late first to mid second
Gonzaga: Drew Timme, 6-10 center, late second to undrafted
No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:15 p.m.| TNT
Memphis: Kendric Davis, 5-11 guard, undrafted
No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:30 p.m. | CBS
Kansas State: Keyontae Johnson, 6-6 wing, late second to undrafted
Kansas State: Nae’Qwan Tomlin, 6-10 wing/forward/center, late second to undrafted
No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:45 p.m. | TBS
Indiana: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 6-5 guard, late lottery to late first
Indiana: Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9 center, second round
No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | truTV
TCU: Mike Miles, 6-1 point guard, late second to undrafted
TCU: Emanuel Miller, 6-7 forward, undrafted
Of the guys that I think are unlikely to go in the first round, I’m probably higher than consensus on Aidan Mahaney, Julian Strawther, Nae’Qwan Tomlin, and Baylor Scheierman. I think all could provide value to the Wizards specifically if they were available in the second round.
