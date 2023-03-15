Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Hello everyone!

Welcome back to a new weekly edition of our SB Nation NBA Reacts survey! In this version, I’m just keeping it simple. How do you rate Wizards fan confidence on a scale from 1-5?

There is a lot of basketball going on this week with the NCAA basketball tournaments getting into full swing starting tomorrow. Maybe we’ll get to see some prospects shine. Could some of them be on the Wizards next year? We will have some articles on that in the days ahead.

Oh yeah, I almost forgot. Fill out the survey below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/7CQKFU/">Please take our survey</a>

We look forward to sharing you the results of the survey later this week.